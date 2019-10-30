Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria  - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) intends to investigate allegations of hate speech after receiving a complaint related to hate speech directed via social media, at believers of the Hindu faith.

The Hindu faith celebrated Diwali -- the Hindu festival of lights which coincides with the Hindu New Year -- on Sunday evening. 

The Commission said it is sensitive to the tensions caused by the use of fireworks in urban and suburban areas.

"However, the Commission cannot condone abuse directed at a group of people on the basis of their religion or race," the Commission said in a statement.

The SAHRC said it recognises that the use of fireworks is restricted, as this traumatises domestic pets and children in particular. 

"The Commission, therefore, calls on local government authorities to ensure that they accommodate the needs of communities by ensuring that fireworks can be used in safe spaces and thereby the rights of everyone is upheld."

The Commission said it will look into the complaint and take appropriate steps through its Complaints Handling Procedures.  

African News Agency (ANA)