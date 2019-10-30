Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) intends to investigate allegations of hate speech after receiving a complaint related to hate speech directed via social media, at believers of the Hindu faith. The Hindu faith celebrated Diwali -- the Hindu festival of lights which coincides with the Hindu New Year -- on Sunday evening.

The Commission said it is sensitive to the tensions caused by the use of fireworks in urban and suburban areas.

"However, the Commission cannot condone abuse directed at a group of people on the basis of their religion or race," the Commission said in a statement.

The SAHRC said it recognises that the use of fireworks is restricted, as this traumatises domestic pets and children in particular.