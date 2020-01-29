Durban - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has said that it was gravely concerned about the threat directed at commissioner Chris Nissen by a leader of the refugee group that has been occupying the Methodist Mission Church in central Cape Town for the past three months.
The commission said in a statement issued on Wednesday that it was considering legal action.
According to the statement, refugee leader JP Balous threatened to kill Nissen before the Western Cape High Court heard an application by the city council against the group.
It said in light of the threat, it had decided to withdraw from negotiations to end the occupation of the church and protect vulnerable members of the group.
The commission said Balous was personally involved in the physical assault of members of the clergy in which Nissen was injured in November.