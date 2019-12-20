Johannesburg - Former eNCA political journalist Samkele Maseko has rejected Kanthan Pillay’s apology over a controversial tweet.
The tweet followed Maseko’s departure from the news channel. Pillay took to Twitter to publish a cryptic message where he referred to Maseko as a rat and his new employers, the SABC, as a sinking ship.
He has since deleted his Twitter account after resounding social media backlash. Pillay apologised to Maseko, the SABC and his employers in a statement issued by eNCA on Thursday.
“Pillay says he has retracted the tweet in its entirety adding that his actions were irresponsible and unbecoming of a senior manager.
“Pillay’s actions are being thoroughly investigated by exco members of eNCA’s parent company e-Media Investments,” said the channel.