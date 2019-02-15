Screengrab

Johannesburg - The City of Johannesburg on Friday said it had cut services to the head office of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) for failing to pay its municipal bills. In a statement, the City said Samwu owed it R1.2 million in arrears for electricity, water, sewerage, rates and refuse, adding the union had ignored a pre-termination notice issued to it in December.

"By not paying for municipal services, it [Samwu] ultimately disadvantages the same workers it aims to represent. This also reduces the City’s ability to draw revenue which can be used to deliver quality services to households across the City."

The statement said the city "could not afford to lose a single cent" due to several challenges, including a R170 billion infrastructure backlog, a housing backlog and massive unemployment.

African News Agency/ANA