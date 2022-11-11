Samwu members hand over memo to Joburg mayor after pay dispute, blocking highway

Johannesburg - Members of the South African Municipal Workers Union who protested at the Johannesburg City Council in Braamfontein and blocked the M1 highway on Thursday, have handed over their memorandum to Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse. Phalatse, who was accompanied by the city manager, briefly addressed the members regarding the progress with the implementation of the Political Facilitated Agreement (PFA).

Story continues below Advertisement

Phalatse said: “The administration is busy with the implementation of the PFA. As you know, the PFA was signed in April and between then and now nothing has happened.” Phalatse added: “On 1 September, the first few PFA payments were paid out. But there seems to be miscommunication between the workers and the City.” Phalatse stressed that the City’s administration has started working on the PFA, has committed to the implementation and has also begun to pay out funds.

The mayor said there was evidence of payments that had been made and she would be presenting proposals to the union’s leadership once they meet to discuss the matter. The disgruntled workers started their protest on Thursday on the M1 where scores of Samwu members blocked both directions of the highway. The protest by the workers was a result of failure by the City to settle wage disputes of the workers that have been ongoing.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The MMC and city manager have explained to me that the budget is being introduced in phases and that information will reach you – it is just a matter of when. “I will engage with your leadership and ensure that we are on the same page moving forward,” said Phalatse. IOL