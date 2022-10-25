SANDF confirms fire at SA Army College Centre in Pretoria

Johannesburg - A fire that broke out at the SA Army College Centre for Conflict Simulation building situated in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, has been brought under control by army and municipal fire rescue services. SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa, said the fire broke out around 11am on Tuesday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the fire. “The fire was brought under control by the Tshwane Fire Brigade in conjunction with the SA Air Force Fire Brigade. “The extent of the damage and the costs thereto will be assessed by the Fire Brigade chief during an already launched investigation into the causes of the fire, including establishing the events that led to the fire,” he said.

Mokoena Mahapa said they would release further information on the incident at a later date. Meanwhile, Tshwane emergency medical services said they were also able to bring the fire which broke out at a storage facility in the building, under control. They said no one was injured and the rescue services had been able to contain the inferno and protect a nearby building.

Story continues below Advertisement