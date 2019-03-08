File picture

Johannesburg - Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) stationed at Air Force Headquarters appeared before a court of military judge Thaba-Tshwane outside Pretoria on charges relating to defrauding the state of over R1 million. The members, a Colonel and Warrant Officer Class Two, were arrested on Friday, March 1 following an investigation by the military police and defence intelligence officials, whilst another member, a Flight Sergeant, was arrested on Monday, March 4.

The soldiers face charges of defrauding the state on item 40 which is discounting leave to the value of R1.1 million, Subsistence and Travel Allowance (S & T) fraud using forged signatures, and submission of fraudulent accommodation (guest house) invoices.

"They were informed of their charges, released on leave on instruction pending the finalisation of their suspension. They are prohibited from their workplace to prevent interference with the investigations," the SANDF said

"They have not pleaded and will appear in court again on a date to be determined by prosecutors."

The chief of the SANDF, General Solly Shoke, commended the action by military law enforcement officials to apprehend the members who stand accused of fraud.

African News Agency (ANA)