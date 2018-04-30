Sandile Mantsoe, on trial for the murder of Karabo Mokoena, at the Johannesburg High Court File picture: Lindi Masinga/ANA

Johannesburg - The defence in the murder trial of Sandile Mantsoe, who allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend Karabo Mokoena, told the South Gauteng High Court on Monday that the accused would not be testifying, and closed its case.

Judge AJ Johnson asked Mantsoe if he was aware he could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

"Yes," Mantsoe responded.

Speaking on the sidelines, defence advocate Victor Simelani said Mantsoe would not be testifying because they felt the state had not proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mantsoe is accused of stabbing Mokoena, dumping her body in a veld and setting her alight in 2017.

He has denied killing her, and claims he disposed of her body after returning home to find she had committed suicide.

Judge Johnson postponed the case to Wednesday for closing arguments.

