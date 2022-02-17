Sandton City disputes R158m City of Joburg debt
Pretoria - Management at the Sandton City disputed claims that the centre owes the City of Joburg over R158 million in unpaid rates and taxes, saying that its accounts are all up to date.
The mall also said that services have not been disconnected by the municipality.
“Sandton City's municipal accounts are all up to date except that there is currently a dispute with the City of Johannesburg regarding the rates and taxes for the centre,” said general manager at Sandton City & Nelson Mandela Square, Preston Gaddy.
Gaddy said the centre and the City have agreed to hold over legal proceedings instituted by the City of Johannesburg in respect of outstanding rates and taxes.
The proceedings are “pending the finalisation of the Valuation Appeal Board hearing to determine the correct valuation of Sandton City for rates purposes,” Gaddy added in a statement.
Gaddy said the centre is trading as normal.
On Wednesday, Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse, together with her entourage, invaded Sandton in an effort to claw back some of the R38bn owed to the City.
The mayor said the biggest debt belonged to Sandton City, which allegedly owed over R158m.
9 buildings will be visited today in the City's efforts to recover some of the biggest municipal debts. There's over R38b in municipal debt that is owed to the City, the biggest debt belonging to Sandton City of R158m #BuyaMthetho #IcareIpay #JoburgCares ^NJ pic.twitter.com/Tybum5Q35X— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) February 16, 2022
Phalatse said that a pre-termination notice had been issued to businesses around Sandton earlier in February to settle their debts, should they fail to settle the debts within 14 days, the City would take action.
Mayor @mphophalatse1 has made it clear that businesses that do not act within 14 of the issuing of the notice of termination of services, they will be cut off #BuyaMthetho #IcareIpay #JoburgCares ^NJ pic.twitter.com/NW7MrL28JS— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) February 16, 2022
The City of Joburg’s action comes after the City of Tshwane embarked on an aggressive approach in recouping funds, collecting over R300m owed to them by businesses, government departments, state owned companies and others.
