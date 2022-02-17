Sandton City disputes R158m City of Joburg debt

Pretoria - Management at the Sandton City disputed claims that the centre owes the City of Joburg over R158 million in unpaid rates and taxes, saying that its accounts are all up to date. The mall also said that services have not been disconnected by the municipality.

“Sandton City's municipal accounts are all up to date except that there is currently a dispute with the City of Johannesburg regarding the rates and taxes for the centre,” said general manager at Sandton City & Nelson Mandela Square, Preston Gaddy. Gaddy said the centre and the City have agreed to hold over legal proceedings instituted by the City of Johannesburg in respect of outstanding rates and taxes. The proceedings are “pending the finalisation of the Valuation Appeal Board hearing to determine the correct valuation of Sandton City for rates purposes,” Gaddy added in a statement.

Gaddy said the centre is trading as normal. On Wednesday, Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse, together with her entourage, invaded Sandton in an effort to claw back some of the R38bn owed to the City. The mayor said the biggest debt belonged to Sandton City, which allegedly owed over R158m.