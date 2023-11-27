Sandton student, 21, arrested for horrific rape and murder of Joburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts

A 21-year-old student is expected to appear in court after he was arrested for the rape and murder of Johannesburg schoolteacher, Kirsten Kluyts. Gauteng police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the alleged killer was arrested on Sunday, at Parkmore.

“The provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has commended Sandton’s team of detectives that managed to crack the murder case of Ms Kirsten Kluyts by arresting her alleged murderer on Sunday November 26, in the Parkmore suburb,” said Muridili. “This follows a thorough investigation by detectives and the cooperation by 24/7 Security management.” Murdered Joburg schoolteacher, Kirsten Kluyts. Picture: Facebook Muridili said the alleged killer is a student at a Sandton tertiary institution. He was arrested at around 4pm on Sunday, at students’ residence.

Kluyts was brutally murdered on October 29, while she was jogging at George Lea Park in Parkmore. “The suspect will be charged with murder and he will appear before court soon,” said Muridili. Earlier this month, IOL reported that tributes were pouring in for the teacher whose body was found dumped on a jogging path in Sandton.

Delta Park High School, the school where Kluyts was an English teacher, posted a moving tribute. ‘It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our much-loved teacher, colleague, and friend, Kirsten Kluyts. Fly high with the angels; we will miss you.’ The annual campaign is observed every year from November 25 until December 10. File Picture South Africa is currently observing the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. The campaign is observed every year from November 25 and December 10.

Internationally, the period is called the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. It is an annual international campaign which kicks off on November 25 listed by the United Nations as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. During this period, the SA Police Service has taken the opportunity to highlight the work of its detectives who, through their investigations seek to ensure justice for millions of gender-based violence survivors.