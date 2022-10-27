Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Sandton terror threat: Gay Pride and comedy show possible targets

File Picture: Dumisani Sibeko

File Picture: Dumisani Sibeko

Published 57m ago

Share

Durban - A comedy show and a gay Pride event are potential targets of the Sandton terror attack.

On Wednesday, the US Embassy warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton this weekend.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022," the Embassy said an alert on its website.

However, News 24 said they can reveal a gay Pride event and a comedy show by Nik Rabinowitz were the potential targets.

News 24 said they had spoken to three independent sources within police and crime intelligence who said the attack included seven people aligned to Islamic State.

More on this

The festival organisers said they would release a statement.

The South African government said it “noted” a possible terror threat in Sandton, adding it was a “standard communication to its citizens”.

They said they were working hard to keep people and the nation safe.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Should the need arise; the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat,” the SA government.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSHawksLocal GovernmentJohannesburg TerrorismLGBTQIASafety

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj