Sandton terror threat: Gay Pride and comedy show possible targets

On Wednesday, the US Embassy warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton this weekend.

"The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022," the Embassy said an alert on its website.

However, News 24 said they can reveal a gay Pride event and a comedy show by Nik Rabinowitz were the potential targets.

News 24 said they had spoken to three independent sources within police and crime intelligence who said the attack included seven people aligned to Islamic State.