Sandton terror threat: Gay Pride and comedy show possible targets

Durban - A comedy show and a gay Pride event are potential targets of the Sandton terror attack.
On Wednesday, the US Embassy warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton this weekend.
"The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022," the Embassy said an alert on its website.
However, News 24 said they can reveal a gay Pride event and a comedy show by Nik Rabinowitz were the potential targets.
News 24 said they had spoken to three independent sources within police and crime intelligence who said the attack included seven people aligned to Islamic State.
The festival organisers said they would release a statement.
The South African government said it “noted” a possible terror threat in Sandton, adding it was a “standard communication to its citizens”.
They said they were working hard to keep people and the nation safe.
“Should the need arise; the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat,” the SA government.
IOL