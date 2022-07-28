Sandton’s Taboo nightclub closes its doors

Durban - Popular nightclub in Sandton, Gauteng, Taboo, announced that it would be closing its doors for business permanently. The Taboo group said that the Onyx, another popular nightlife spot, would remain open.

Taboo Sandton was arguably one of South Africa’s most vibrant nightclubs, and according to a statement by the company, late owner Chris Coutroulis had a unique vision for the club prior to its opening. Looking at everything and why is everyone, everywhere ? #DavidoLiveAtTaboo pic.twitter.com/cDkORw07Tl — Taboo Sandton (@Taboo_jhb) February 23, 2019 “It is with great sadness that we have to officially announce the imminent closure of Taboo Sandton. “As Taboo Group South Africa, we would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to all our staff, partners, suppliers, artists, and the Sandton community who have supported us throughout the years,” Taboo Group said.

“When Chris created Taboo, his vision was that it would be a place where dreams will be made. Through the years, it cemented and left an incredible mark in the club scene, fondly known as ‘the theatre of dreams’,” it added. pic.twitter.com/SNwa5qXrhj — Taboo Sandton (@Taboo_jhb) July 22, 2022 Besides the Onyx and Taboo Sandton, Coutroulis owned Paparazzi, The VIP Room and C. The nightclub mogul passed away last year in hospital.

He was remembered by citizens from all walks of life for his contributions to South African musical artists, among other things. Here is to a legend, the great to ever do and excel in it. We are inspired by your attention to detail and dedication to excellent service. Through your establishments you’ve grown talent and created opportunities for more.



Rest In Peace Chris🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/9mp8n0Uc5j — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) December 1, 2021 He was married to former Miss SA, Vanessa Carreira.

