Johannesburg - The South African National Parks (SANParks) on Monday said announced that some of their parks would be closed on Friday due to the planned protest. Spokesperson for SANParks, Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli, said the protest was only expected to take place on one day, and would be conducted specifically in the Kruger National Park, Paul Kruger Gate with staff from other parks encouraged to withdraw labour.

It has been reported that workers will protest over a wage dispute.

In a statement released last week, SANParks said that parties have to finalise picketing rules and agree to the facilitation of a strike ballot.

"To minimise any disruptions in the delivery of service to the guests due to the withdrawal of labour, SANParks would like to assure its guests that contingency plans are in place and will be activated with immediate effect in all parks," said Thakhuli.

"Guests are requested to note that the one-day protest action will be focused at the Paul Kruger Gate where management will receive a memorandum of grievance from organised labour."

Thakuli said all other entrance gates to the Kruger National Park and other parks will be operational as normal.

"It is for this reason that guests are advised not to cancel any bookings as a consequence of a one-day planned protest action announced by the two unions. Should the [Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration] CCMA grant organised labour permission to embark on a protracted strike action more information will be communicated," said Thakhuli.

Thakhuli said they were apologising in advance for any inconvenience caused due to the planned protest action in KNP or withdrawal of labour in other parks.

