Santaco says its not responsible for attacks on e-hailing drivers in Soweto

Pretoria -The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says it can’t be held responsible for the violent attacks on e-hailing drivers. Santaco said the violent attacks on e-hailing drivers were the subject of police investigations.

This follows the torching and stoning of vehicles owned by e-hailing operators at the Maponya Mall in Soweto on Thursday last week. Another e-hailing motor vehicle was set alight outside the Protea Glen shopping mall in Soweto on Monday. Speaking to IOL, Santaco spokesperson Rebecca Phala said the taxi organisation appreciated the right of choice by citizens and was in no way opposed to the integration of the public transport sector.

“We wish for the public to desist from immediately declaring us guilty of the violence when the events are subject of police investigations,’’ she said. Phala said Santaco was also aware of the temporary agreement that was reached by the Soweto United E-hailing Association and Soweto Taxi Services, where it was agreed that e-hailing cabs would operate outside malls for three months. “We wish to applaud them for allowing logic to prevail and agreeing on terms that will ensure the full resumption of services for commuters.

“We urge all to hold their end of the bargain just as we continuously lobby government to fast track the amendment of the National Land Transport Act,” she said. When asked whether the Soweto agreement would not set a precedent in other provinces and cause more violence, Phala said the perception that taxi drivers were perpetrating violent acts should be discouraged. “We wouldn't want to pronounce on an anticipation of similar acts mushrooming in other parts of the country,” she said.