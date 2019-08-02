Foreign nationals allegedly attacking police officials in Joburg CBD. Picture: Twitter

Cape Town - Parliament's police portfolio committee on Friday condemned what it called the "worrying acts of lawlessness" seen in the Gauteng cities Pretoria and Johannesburg over the past week. In a statement, committee chairwoman Tina Joemat-Pettersson said the recent incident of police being stoned while conducting an operation in central Johannesburg should not be tolerated.

"It is unacceptable that Johannesburg Metro Police Department and South African Police Services were stopped from doing their work as mandated by the law. SAPS and JMPD must go back into the area to successfully implement and conclude their operation," said Joemat-Pettersson.

"It is untenable that there will be no-go areas in the country for law enforcement officers."

She said the seizure of counterfeit goods should be be supported as it had a negative impact on the economy.

The committee welcomed the agreement reached between workers of the City of Tshwane and management after the country's capital city was gridlocked for several days this week after municipal workers embarked on a wildcat strike over pay increases.

"While the committee welcomes the fact that the impasse has been resolved, the blocking of roads and preventing ease of movement is unacceptable."

African News Agency (ANA)