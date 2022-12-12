SAPS mourns policeman who drowned in Soweto floods

Durban – The South African national police commissioner has sent its deepest condolences to a policeman who drowned in Soweto floods. According to SAPS, Warrant Officer Ntsako Pataka, 36, was travelling in his private vehicle when his car was swept away on Friday during the torrential downpours.

He had been off-duty. In passing his deepest condolences, General Fannie Masemola said the member’s body was recovered on Sunday morning in Soweto. “Since Friday, Search and Rescue (SAR) teams have been hard at work in recovering the member’s body.”

Pataka was attached to the Division: Protection and Security Services where he served as an in-transit VIP Protector. He joined the SAPS in 2007 and had 15 years service under his belt. Masemola thanked the Search and Rescue and emergency personnel who “worked tirelessly” to recover the policeman’s body.

“This is a tragic ending for us as the SAPS and the family of the member, we were hoping for a positive outcome. We thank all teams involved in this operation for their efforts in finding the body of the deceased member,” Masemola said. “To Warrant Officer Ntsako Patako, the SAPS management salutes you for choosing to serve your country with diligence and honour until your untimely death. May your soul rest in perfect peace,” Masemola said. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said in-house psychosocial services have been offered to Pataka’s family, friends and colleagues.

Emergency workers have had their hands full since last week. On Friday, passengers stuck on a bus that was filling up with water, had to be rescued in Orlando, Soweto Kyle van Reenen, Emer-G-Med’s Emergency Operations Centre received a frantic call from a female passenger on a bus who said the vehicle was rapidly filling up with water.