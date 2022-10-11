SAPS sergeant, civilian killed after vehicle crashes into tree in Soweto

Durban - A police officer and a civilian were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a tree. The accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Protea North, Soweto.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police were called to a scene at approximately 1.40am. “On arrival, police found that the police car has crashed into a tree. “Inside the vehicle was a police sergeant that is attached to the Infrastructure Unit in Johannesburg District and a community member. Both the victims were certified dead on the scene,” Masondo said.

Masondo said the cause of the accident cannot be confirmed at this stage. An inquest has been opened. In a separate incident, one person was killed in a collision involving two vehicles in the Pretoria East on Tuesday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Kyle van Reenan from Emer-G-Med Paramedics reports from the scene are that a light motor vehicle and an SUV collided at an intersection. “The SUV careened off the roadway, down an embankment, before coming to a rest on its roof in the parking lot of a shopping centre. “Further inspection found a female motorist in the SUV to have sustained fatal injuries and she was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

Story continues below Advertisement