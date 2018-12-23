South African National Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Khehla John Sitole. File photo: ANA

Durban - The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Saturday lambasted a "fake news" story circulating on social media in which the country's national police commissioner Lt-Gen Khehla John Sitole is quoted as having made derogatory comments about white citizens. Sitole's spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said SAPS had noted with great concern a fake news story circulating on social media in which Sitole was quoted as having said “white people brought crime to South Africa”, and other such "fake quotes".

"The SAPS can state categorically that the utterances attributed to the national commissioner are untrue. These utterances are clearly aimed at portraying the national commissioner in a negative light as well as undermining excellent collaboration between the SAPS and the community in the fight against crime. These continuous fake news postings should be condemned in the strongest possible way," Naidoo said.

Social media users should carefully consider the truthfulness of information before they decide to share it with other social media users. "The SAPS calls on all who have published, seen, or received the false news article to ignore it and to refrain from sharing or disseminating false information," he said.

African News Agency/ANA