SAPS warns job seekers of a scam circulating on social media
Pretoria - SAPS has warned the public following a scam that has been circulating on social media platforms regarding police job vacancies.
“The following messages circulating on social media platforms are fake and possibly a scam. There are no vacancies for new recruits to join the SAPS at the moment,” SAPS said on Wednesday.
The police service said it will never ask for a fee to apply for an advertised post.
The fake post comes after SAPS announced two weeks ago that it will be resuming its 2019/2020 recruitment and selection intake for 7 000 entry level police trainees.
The department said the training of new recruits, which was scheduled to start in March 2020, had been suspended following the declaration of a National State of Disaster and nationwide lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
For now, the department said it has not advertised any posts for entry-level police trainees and encouraged the public to visit the SAPS website http://www.saps.gov.za/careers/careers.php and the Public Service Vacancy Circular for posts that are advertised.
IOL