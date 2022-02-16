SAPS warns job seekers of a scam circulating on social media

Pretoria - SAPS has warned the public following a scam that has been circulating on social media platforms regarding police job vacancies. “The following messages circulating on social media platforms are fake and possibly a scam. There are no vacancies for new recruits to join the SAPS at the moment,” SAPS said on Wednesday.

The police service said it will never ask for a fee to apply for an advertised post. The fake post comes after SAPS announced two weeks ago that it will be resuming its 2019/2020 recruitment and selection intake for 7 000 entry level police trainees. The department said the training of new recruits, which was scheduled to start in March 2020, had been suspended following the declaration of a National State of Disaster and nationwide lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa.