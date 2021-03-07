SAPS warns public against purchasing fake Covid-19 vaccines

Pretoria - The South African Police Service (SAPS) is advising members of the public to be weary of unscrupulous persons who are selling fake Covid-19 vaccines.

The warning follows action by police in November last year which resulted in a raid of a warehouse and the arrest of four people in contravention of Counterfeit Goods Act, contravention of the Customs and Excise Act as well as contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

About 2 400 doses of the fake vaccine and fake masks worth R6-million were found at a warehouse in Germiston, Gauteng.

No approved vaccines are currently available for sale online or physically. Any person who buys these drugs is putting themselves at risk and giving their money to organised criminals, warned SAPS.

In the meantime, South Africa is likely to miss its target of inoculating as many as 1.5 million people against the coronavirus by the end of this month because sufficient shots aren't available, Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday.