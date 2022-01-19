SAPS will not pay for Richard Mdluli’s legal bills

DURBAN – The South African Police Services will not be forking out a cent to pay for Richard Mdluli and his co-accused. According to Investigating Directorate spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, SAPS denied them legal funding.

She said the matter has been deferred to February 22 for the setting of a trial date. Mdluli and his co-accused, Heine Barnard (former supply chain manager) and Solomon Lazarus (former chief financial officer of State Security Agency) face charges of corruption, fraud and theft which were committed between 2008 and 2012 when they were at the helm of the police crime intelligence services. The Pretoria News reported that Mdluli had been given time to launch his application for the State to pay for his fraud and corruption trial.