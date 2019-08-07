SAPS and JMPD returned to the Johannesburg CBD raiding shops at Bree, Jeppe and Small Street for counterfeit and illegal goods. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - After police carried out a second raid in Johannesburg on Wednesday, more than 600 foreign nationals have been jailed. This comes after police were chased out of the area by business owners after the authorities tried to confiscate counterfeit products last week. The police tried to attempt to tackle brazen counterfeit vendors in the area.

According to reports, police vehicles were pummeled with rocks and had no choice to flee the area.

Videos of the police running away from vendors - many of them foreign nationals - caused a massive outcry from the public and various political parties.

Johannesburg CBD was left at a standstill on Wednesday after police moved in and shut down a number of businesses and roads to again try and confiscate illegal products. This assault was more successful.

The raid uncovered an arms cache that included AK47 and other assault rifles. armed police in their numbers surrounded several parts of the city centre, where they searched for and seized counterfeit goods from buildings.

Some of the shops were locked but police broke down the doors and removed counterfeit goods. In one shop they found seven weapons and

Police Minister Bheki Cele, who inspected the areas where police were raiding, said the owner of the guns claimed to own a legitimate security firm. Cele said the weapons have been taken for ballistic tests.

Earlier, hundreds of armed police officers in bulletproof vests had been deployed along Von Weilligh and Rahima Moosa streets. Many other parts of the central business district such as Small Street were closed off.

"We came here today after Thursday's incident. As the government, we are saying there will be no country here that can have parallel governments. There is no country that can be run by criminals," said Cele.

"Governments are elected and the government takes decisions in an open way, so we had to come and see what is the story. I want to praise the police for the way they acted. It could have been a bloodbath if they acted the other way."

"We told the country and everybody that it was not as they said. We are not cowards. We believe we are doing the proper work as the SAPS and we will win this battle. I want to repeat, we can't have co-governance with criminality," Cele said.

In a building called Medical One on Rahima Moosa Street, boxes and tons of clothes, bags, shoes and guns were found stored in three floors.

Police have officially declared the CBD a crime scene and Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, Gauteng's Police Commissioner, said: "Thus far we think, the operation is a success. For now, the area is a crime scene so we are going to block it off until we have processed it accordingly and when we’re done then we can open up.”

He added that the firearms would be taken for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any crimes.

Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said he noted the media reports and social comments following the attack on police officers by foreign nationals after a raid in Johannesburg meant to focus on counterfeit goods turned violent.

“Whilst we understand the outrage by civil society on what may seem as bullying of foreign nationals, this incident brings to the fore the need for an honest conversation on the negative effects of counterfeit goods on the economy."

Police also made arrests of people who could not produce any identity documents.

IOL and African News Agency (ANA)