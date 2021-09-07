Sars clamping down on taxpayer fraud

Johannesburg – Anwar Gaffor has appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court following his arrest for tax return fraud. It is alleged that Gaffor had submitted various fraudulent tax returns to the SA Revenue Service (Sars), which resulted in the receiver of revenue potentially losing R1 million last year, the Hawks said in a statement. The timeous intervention by the internal auditors ensured that the actual loss amounted to R300 000.

Gaffor has been granted R1 000 bail and the case has been postponed to October 13 pending further investigation. In an unrelated case, Adelle Fritz, who was a senior accountant, also appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court yesterday, facing charges of fraud and theft allegedly committed in 2015. Fritz stands accused of fraudulently approving credit facilities for a company called Siyakhula Electrical for an amount of R500 000.

Following an intensive investigation, Fritz was arrested yesterday. The case has been postponed to September 29 for additional implicated suspects to be accounted for. Last month, Khathutshelo Mashau was sentenced to 48 years’ jail in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court after he was found guilty of charges of theft, fraud and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca). The Boksburg Magistrate’s Court had heard how Sars had received a complaint from a taxpayer that his personal income tax refund had been paid into an incorrect bank account.