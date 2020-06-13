SA's nudist resort pioneer Beau Brummell dies

Pretoria – Beau Brummell, who opened South Africa’s first nudist resort, has died in Pretoria.

His daughter Cheyanne Bush posted on Facebook that her father had died on Thursday morning.

“The legendary Beau Brummell, well known for opening SA’s first nudist resort, Beau Valley, has passed away at 2am this morning at the Mamelodi Hospital. You will be dearly missed Dad,” she said.

Brummell opened the country’s first nudist resort in 1981. He had been out of the public eye for more than a decade since he made headlines by wanting to start a nudist resort at the whites-only enclave of Orania.

Pretoria News