SA’s youngest serial rapist, 17, jailed for 30 years

Durban: A 17-year-old teenage serial rapist has been jailed to an effective 30 years behind bars.
Police said the teenager was believed to be the youngest recorded serial rapist in the history of South Africa.
The minor was sentenced in the Gauteng Regional Court sitting in Palm Ridge, police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said.
“The teenage serial rapist was 15-years-old at the time when he raped three boys, aged between eight and 10 years, on three different occasions around Katlehong during the year of 2020.”
Sello said the case was assigned to Sergeant Renny Matshavha, a detective at the Katlehong Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence unit, who pieced all the available evidence together.
“Her quality investigation resulted in a solid case brought against the accused.”
SAPS Acting Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Major General Girly Mbele welcomed the sentence and commended the investigating officer.
"The sentence handed down is a bittersweet success. It could not have been easy for Sergeant Matshavha to investigate a case whereby the perpetrator is a child, but she persevered in seeking justice for the three minor victims and their families.
“Our relentless efforts in addressing the proliferation of sexual offences will restore the communities' faith in the South African Police Service.”
IOL