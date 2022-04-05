SA’s youngest serial rapist, 17, jailed for 30 years

Police said the teenager was believed to be the youngest recorded serial rapist in the history of South Africa.

Durban: A 17-year-old teenage serial rapist has been jailed to an effective 30 years behind bars.

The minor was sentenced in the Gauteng Regional Court sitting in Palm Ridge, police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said.

“The teenage serial rapist was 15-years-old at the time when he raped three boys, aged between eight and 10 years, on three different occasions around Katlehong during the year of 2020.”

Sello said the case was assigned to Sergeant Renny Matshavha, a detective at the Katlehong Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence unit, who pieced all the available evidence together.