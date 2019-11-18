Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced that its beneficiaries would receive their grant money for December on November 28. "The early December payment should not be seen as a bonus or double payment as it is mainly intended for the convenience of beneficiaries. Sassa does not pay a bonus at all and beneficiaries are paid for twelve months only per year," Sassa said in a statement.

The agency urged beneficiaries to protect their PIN codes and avoid giving strangers their ID numbers even if they claimed to be from Sassa, as the festive season tended to see an increase in scams to defraud beneficiaries, and to be mindful of scams operated through WhatsApp, cellphone messages and social media.

"This is the time where most beneficiaries were targeted through a lot of scams that criminals were circulating with an effort to to rob unsuspecting beneficiaries of their money, so beneficiaries must be vigilant around the festive season and double check misleading information sounding too good to be true."

The following grant payment will be on December 29.