Sassa warns public about fake R700 grant application form circulating online

Pretoria – The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned the public about a fake post that has been circulating on social media claiming that a R700 grant application form for 2022 is out. The post encourages citizens to apply for the grant through online registration, however, the link is not from the agency.

The post is detailed and has quite a few grammatical errors. According to the post, the R700 is for anyone who needs help and people from the ages 18-65 are encouraged to apply. Sassa posted an image of the fake notice on their Twitter page with the caption reading:

“Sassa warns clients against the below fake information. This message does not come from Sassa. Kindly ignore or delete it.” SASSA warns clients against the below FAKE information. This message does not come from SASSA. Kindly ignore or delete it.#SASSACARES @The_DSD @nda_rsa @GCISMedia @GovernmentZA pic.twitter.com/sZBKXKt1IQ — SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) October 27, 2022 In June, Sassa had to issue out a warning after social grant beneficiaries were being deceived to change their Sassa cards to take a certain unknown bank card. “The scammers claim to be working for Sassa and advice Sassa clients to open an account with a certain bank by instilling fear that the gold Sassa card will not have money by the end of June 2022,” the agency said at the time.

Sassa indicated that if there are any changes on the grant payment, the agency will inform beneficiaries through all available channels and also through stakeholder engagements. “Beneficiaries are urged to report these fraudsters to the nearest police station,” Sassa said. IOL