Saved by cops: Suspected thief rescued from angry Ekurhuleni community members

Members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) acted just in time to rescue a 32-year-old man while he was under attack from community members who accused him of housebreaking in the Putfontein area. Spokesperson for the EMPD, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the 32-year-old man who was under attack from community members confessed that he was indeed a thief.

“On Friday, April 5, 2024 at 3pm, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s (EMPD) Bronberg precinct officers rescued a 32-year-old African male, a suspect for housebreaking, from angry community members in the Putfontein area,” said Thepa. “The EMPD officers, responded to a complaint addressed by a concerned member of the public, about an alleged suspect who broke into a house on Geldenhuys Road but was caught by the residents of the community.” Police in Ekurhuleni have rescued and arrested a man who was attacked by community members in Putfontein after he allegedly broke into a house. Picture: EMPD Thepa said the 32-year-old man was found in possession of the stolen household property.

“Upon arrival, officers found the suspect with the suspected stolen goods and a complainant who was on the scene confirmed that she was the liable house owner and that the recovered items belong to her,” said Thepa. Police in Ekurhuleni have rescued and arrested a man who was attacked by community members in Putfontein after he allegedly broke into a house. Picture: EMPD “Upon questioning the alleged suspect, he admitted to the offence and stated that he was told there was money at the said address, by an unknown person. The suspect was immediately placed under arrest and handcuffed, while he was marched to Putfontein police station and lawfully detained.” Following the rescue of the 32-year-old, the EMPD has once again appealed to community members to refrain from taking the law into their own hands, but instead call the police to crime incidents.