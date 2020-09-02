Savor China this September

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Embark on a sensory journey and Savor China this September This September, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in South Africa is hosting a month-long celebration of Chinese culture. As part of the Chinese National Day celebrations, the embassy is running a #SavorChina campaign which pays homage to the sights, sounds and tastes of China. The public is invited to join in the fun and stand a chance to win some great prizes too. TO JOIN THE EXPERIENCE

1. Follow the Chinese Embassy on Twitter @ChineseEmbSA and Facebook @chinainsa and tag #SavoringChina to share with us your favourite topics.

2. Interact with us by posting your photos or videos, answering questions raised in the programs, etc.

WHO CAN PARTICIPATE?

Anyone who follows the Chinese Embassy on either Facebook or Twitter.

COPYRIGHT

The author has the ownership of the photo or video and the organizer (Chinese Embassy in South Africa) has the right to publish and post any of the submitted works publicly.

AWARDS

For each topic, there will be:

* ONE first-prize winner of a Huawei Mate20pro smartphone,

* TWO second-prize winners who will each receive a Sony video camera

* THREE third-prize winners will each receive a Sony camera

* TEN lucky participants will stand a chance of winning mystery prizes.