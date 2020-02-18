A search has been launched for a female cash guard who allegedly stole R4 million from a cash collection point at Gauteng's Mall of Africa in July last year.

Durban - A search has been launched for a female cash guard who allegedly stole R4 million from a cash collection point at Gauteng's Mall of Africa in July last year. It is alleged that the woman, who has not been to work since the theft, cut open two money bags before loading the cash into other bags and casually putting them into a trolley and exiting the mall.

According to SBV Services group CEO, Mark Barrett, a case was lodged with the police when the incident occurred and SBV’s Risk and Compliance team is continuing to work closely with the police on the investigation.

He said this was in line with SBV’s relentless pursuit on all matters of crime that affect the business

“As a key service provider that ensures that cash is available for the citizens of South Africa, and as a responsible corporate citizen, we do not tolerate any crime and take all internal and external incidents in a serious light. If an incident does occur, we will focus our efforts together with the relevant authorities to ensure that the perpetrators involved are brought to justice," Barrett said.