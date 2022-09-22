Scam Alert! JMPD has no vacancies for metro police officers

Pretoria – The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has distanced itself from fake advertisements that are circulating on social media and internet sites. “There are currently no vacancies for metro police officers in the City of Johannesburg. Genuine adverts will be placed on daily newspapers and the City of Johannesburg’s website only, not on social media platforms and dubious internet sites,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

Fihla said that JMPD jobs are not for sale, while emphasising that no one is required to pay any sum of money for JMPD vacancies. “Once a successful candidate has met all the requirements and is accepted for training at the JMPD Academy, they will receive a monthly stipend.” Fihla said the department has managed to nab some of the scammers that have been selling the fake jobs.