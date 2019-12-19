Photo: TMPD (Arrive Alive website)

PRETORIA - The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) on Thursday warned job seekers about a scam inviting applications for a purported 2,000 traineeship opportunities in the law enforcement agency. "The message is circulated electronically and invites targeted individuals to obtain application forms from their nearest regional metro police offices and submit them before 25 January 2020," said TMPD spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

"The message further states that the individuals must be residents of Tshwane, have a matric certificate, be between the ages of 18 and 35 years and have a drivers licence," Mahamba said.

"The invitation notice, the message, is devoid of any truth, as the City of Tshwane only advertises vacant posts in newspapers and on the Job Forum page of its website. We urge the public to ignore the message, as it is a scam."

Mahamba said Tshwane was "dismayed" by the scammers who prey on the emotions of unsuspecting job seekers by manufacturing information about the existence of job vacancies.