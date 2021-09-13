School boy airlifted after tyre crushes him

A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital, after a large tractor tyre crushed him at a school in Gauteng's East Rand on Monday, paramedics said. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said, according to reports, a group of friends were playing “roller games” with a large tyre, when it became unbalanced and landed on the 14-year-old boy.

“A nearby sports coach, who heard the calls for help, managed to lift the tyre off the boy. The young man was moved to the first-aid room, were teachers were able to render assistance. When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found that the child had sustained serious internal injuries,” said Herbst. Herbst said the boy was treated on the scene, while a helicopter ambulance was activated to the scene. “Once stabilised, the patient was flown to a specialist medical facility for the care he required,” said Herbst.

In a separate and unrelated incident, ER24 paramedics reported that two women and a man were hospitalised on Monday, when a man allegedly poured petrol over himself and a light motor vehicle, setting it alight, in Rynfield, Benoni on the East Rand. “On closer inspection, medics found that a man had sustained critical burn injuries, while two women had sustained serious burn wounds. “The patients were treated and provided advanced life support interventions, before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care,” said ER24.