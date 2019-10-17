File picture

Johannesburg - A father called the police after his son came home with a suspected stolen cellphone on Wednesday morning. According to Johannesburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele, a 13-year-old learner was robbed while waiting for a bus at Gandhi Square on Tuesday afternoon by three learners aged between 15 and 17.

“It is alleged that the two suspects approached the victim and threatened him with a knife and scissors and then took his cellphone before fleeing,” Mbele said.

He added that the victim screamed for help and the security guards gave chase. The guards caught one suspect while two others managed to get away and recovered the knife and scissors.

“On Thursday, October 16, a father of one of the suspects who ran away called the police to his place of residence,” Mbele said.