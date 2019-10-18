Port Elizabeth - An estimated sixty-eight shacks went up flames in Pomona near Kempton Park, Gauteng, again, media liaison District Manager for the Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (Dems) William Ntladi said in a statement on Friday.
The fire broke out about a kilometre from KwaMax informal Settlement near Great North road where more than two hundred shacks burnt on 30 September 2019, leaving about 900 people without shelter.
Ntladi said that an unknown number of people were displaced but that, fortunately, no casualties were recorded thus far.
City of Ekurhuleni firefighters responded promptly to the scene after identifying a ball of heavy dense carbon smoke emitted along EP Malan street in Pomona on Friday around 12 noon.
On arrival, scores of shacks were well alight, with the fire spreading towards the entire informal settlement and other brick and mortar structures in the vicinity due to strong wind blowing at the time.