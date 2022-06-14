Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Search continues for Gauteng boy, 6, who fell into open manhole

A 6-year-old slipped into a manhole in Soweto. Picture: City of Joburg EMS

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg – A search is under way for a 6-year-old boy who fell into an open manhole in Soweto. Johannesburg Emergency Personnel launched the search on Monday after the child's disappearance was reported.

It is alleged that the boy was playing with his friends in Soweto's Dlamini Park when he slipped into the hole. The matter was reported to the police and Johannesburg Water.

Johannesburg Water's Seipati Nyawuza confirmed that they were informed of the incident.

“The relevant authorities from SAPS and EMS are on-site, carrying out a search to recover the body. Details on the developments will be communicated as the search progresses,” she added.

Nyawuza asked the community to allow officials to carry out their work and give the family space during this time.

The boy's father said they are praying that they find his son's body. Speaking to eNCA, he said residents have joined the family in their search for the child's body.

IOL

