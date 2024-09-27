Search continues for Gauteng diver Warren O’Reilly who went missing in Sodwana Bay on Monday

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has said that an extensive search for 50-year-old Gauteng diver, Warren O’Reilly, who went missing off the coast of Sodwana Bay, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, is still ongoing. Rescuers from NSRI St Lucia responded to reports on Monday afternoon of a missing diver, who was on a deep sea technical dive offshore of Sodwana Bay, NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said. .

Warren O’Reilly from Gauteng went missing during a deep sea dive in Sodwana Bay. Picture: Supplied / NSRI “The SA Police Services, Police Search and Rescue and NSRI Lucia launched an extensive search including the NSRI St Lucia rescue craft, and the search revealed no signs of the missing diver. “On Tuesday, an SA Air Force helicopter from SAAF 15 Squadron, with police divers on board, continued in the extensive search efforts assisted by NSRI St Lucia rescue craft. The search has extended south to beyond St Lucia with the hopes that the man surfaced and is adrift at sea,” Lambinon said. Lambinon added all efforts to locate the missing man have been unsuccessful but the search is continuing.