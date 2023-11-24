Search ends as second body found in Klip River

Joburg rescue services have recovered the body of a man feared to have drowned in the Klip River during a cleansing ritual last Saturday night. The body was recovered a few metres away from where the body of 18-year-old Ayaphiwa Ndothi was recovered two days ago.

Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo confirmed the second body had been found just after 11am on Friday by Joburg EMS Aquatic Services, the SA Police Services Water Wing, and K9 units, who were leading the search for the two. Khumalo said the body would have to be identified at the Pathology Laboratory Services. On Thursday, Ndothi’s family identified her body at the Diepkloof Pathology Laboratory Services.

A family spokesperson told eNCA they were deeply saddened that Ayaphiwa had lost her life. “It's a heavy load that we have to carry, we would like to thank all the forensic and search teams and everyone who has been involved, we are saddened and it is unfortunate that this has happened,” he said. “We would also like to urge people in South Africa to be careful, let's look after our kids, when things like this it is painful, families are suffering, and now we are sitting with this burden that we have to bury our own, a very young person, a warm person, we have lost one of us,” he said.

The family spokesperson also urged churches and traditional leaders to exercise caution when performing such rituals. The search for the two started on Sunday after they went missing after performing a cleansing ritual at the river on Saturday night. Khumalo said checking the water levels and flow was key before undertaking any rituals in rivers. Khumalo said going into the river after it had rained was dangerous as the river flowed heavily.