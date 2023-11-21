The search for two people who drowned in the Klip River continued on Tuesday morning. Emergency rescue services have been activated to search for two people, aged 18 and 21, who are feared to have drowned in the Klip River in Olifantsvlei in Joburg South on Saturday night.

They drowned on Saturday night while conducting a cleansing ritual. Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said rescue services from the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Aquatic Rescue Unit, the SA Police Services Water Wing, K9 unit and the Joburg EMS were searching for the bodies of the 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man who were part of a cleansing ritual when they reportedly drowned. “The search of a young man and woman who drowned is continuing. The Joburg EMS, SAPS Water Wing and K9 unit are conducting the search going easterly in the river,” said Khumalo.

“We urge members of the community to be extra cautious when conducting rituals, check the water levels and do not go into the river after it has rained, stay safe and exercise caution at all times.” Earlier, traditional healers, prophets and pastors were also urged to ensure the safety of congregants while conducting rituals. Day three of the search continues.

Meanwhile, police opened an inquest last week when an 18-year-old Soweto teenager drowned in the Klip River when he slipped and fell while attempting to cross the river on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said: “The body of the 18-year-old boy who allegedly drowned in Soweto was recovered by emergency services. “The matter is being handled by the SAPS, we have since opened an inquest docket for further investigation.”