Second person falls to their death at Menlyn Shopping Mall

Durban - Police have opened an inquest after a 29-year-old man fell to his death at the Menlyn Park Shopping Mall in Pretoria on Sunday. This is the second incident to take place at the mall within a month.

Story continues below Advertisement

General Manager Nisha Kemraj confirmed that an official police investigation is already under way. She told The South African: “We are currently not sure if he was pushed or jumped. However, police are on the scene, busy with investigations. An official investigation is under way. Also, Menlyn Park is fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate the circumstances around the incident.” Last month, a 31-year-old man died after he fell three floors.

The incident took place on July 7 before 8am. Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the victim allegedly fell from level six and was declared dead at the hospital. She said an inquest docket is opened for investigation at Brooklyn police station.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Kyle van Reenan from Emer-G-Med Paramedics, when they arrived on the scene, the man was in a critical condition. Van Reenan said Advanced Life Support Paramedics treated the patient before he was airlifted to hospital. However, the man succumbed to his injuries a short while later.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a separate incident, a person jumped to their death from Sandton City Mall. The incident took place in November. At the time, the mall confirmed the incident, sending their condolences to the family. Police said an inquest had been opened.

Story continues below Advertisement