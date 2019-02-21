Picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - Johannesburg police arrested a 41-year old security guard for attempted murder at Mayfair train station on 20 February after he allegedly shot and injured a 25-year-old man. It is alleged that a security guard, who was at work, fired two shots to scare train staff riders at Mayfair Train Station.

A bullet went astray and a 25-year-old male was injured while sitting in his room nearby on the corner of Somerset and Albertina Sisulu streets. It went through the window and hit the victim.

An ambulance was contacted and paramedics took the victim to hospital where he was treated for his injuries and discharged.

A firearm used in the commission of a crime is confiscated and the Investigation is under way.

African News Agency (ANA)