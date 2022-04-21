Security officer arrested for allegedly bombing Gauteng power sub-station

Rustenburg – A security officer and two others were arrested in connection with the bombing of a municipal power sub-station, the SA Police Service said on Thursday. Spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the sub-station was allegedly bombed on April 15, while the security guard was on duty.

"The security officer who was guarding the sub-station reported that she was on duty when she opened for three men who informed her that they were employed to work at the sub-station. She then heard a loud explosion at a sub-station and later discovered that it had been bombed. "A thorough investigation was conducted by the police, which led to the arrest of the security officer that was on duty and two other suspects. Police are searching for two suspects that are still at large," she said. Muridili said two women aged 33 and 51, as well as a 34-year-old man, were arrested in Vanderbijlpark on April 19. They are expected to appear at Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, praised the detectives who arrested the three. "Gauteng is experiencing serious challenges with theft of cables and damage to essential infrastructure, which contribute to some of the causes for the disruption of power supply. These arrests are indicative of our resolve to work tirelessly with our stakeholders to mitigate this challenge," he said. In a separate incident, the police said a man was arrested for allegedly dealing in dagga in Lehae following a community tip-off.

"A preliminary report suggests the SAPS members received a community tip-off on a man allegedly selling dagga in the area of Lehae. "The SAPS members proceeded to the identified address and conducted a search. Police subsequently recovered small ziplock packets containing dagga found in possession of the suspect," spokesperson Sergeant Bafana Ndimande said. IOL