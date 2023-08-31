The loss of more than 73 lives, including seven children, is "a tragedy that every citizen in the country bears on our shoulders.

Dr Iqbal Survé, the chairman of the Sekunjalo Group and Survé Philanthropies, said that it was with unreserved sadness that they learned of the devastating and fatal fire that engulfed the Osindiso shelter in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

"The right to adequate shelter and a standard of living is a basic human right. That the building was, in the words of some, "an accident waiting to happen," does not negate the responsibility of all human beings to care for one another, and for all human beings to be safe and secure. We hope that the lessons learned out of this catastrophe can be taken to heart and implemented to prevent such an incident from ever occurring again," Dr Iqbal Survé said.

Survé Philanthropies extended its heartfelt condolences to everyone who had lost someone and/or their lifelong possessions in the blaze.

"We will be liaising with the impacted families and disaster management teams to aid and provide emergency support where needed, including food and blankets," Survé Philanthropies said.