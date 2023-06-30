Sello Hatang determined to restore his name after ousting as Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO

Sello Hatang is determined to ensure that his name is restored after being fired as CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, following investigations into a number of complaints and allegations of misconduct against him. Hatang reflected on his tenure at the foundation and expressed his unhappiness with the investigation's findings in a statement made public.

“The time, however, has come for me to carry the spirit of service beyond the Foundation. The outcome of the investigation are truly unfortunate, thus in the immediate term I will be focusing my attention on a matter that is vital to who I am and how I can continue to serve in the world: ensuring that my name is restored to reflect the person that I, and others, truly know me to be,” Hatang said. Hatang, who had been the CEO of the NMF for 15 years, resigned in May and was serving his notice at the time. During this period, different NMF personnel levelled multiple complaints against him. Hatang had been placed on special leave after an investigation into his working behaviour. According to a statement that was released by the chairperson of the board, Njabulo Ndebele on Wednesday, Hatang’s behaviour was described as “unbecoming” and they had no other choice but to let him go.

Hatang also came under fire back in 2021 when it was alleged that he and chief operating officer, Limpho Monyamane had misused company credits and abused their positions of power. In his remarks, Hatang also thanked the Nelson Mandela Foundation Board for giving him the opportunity to serve for 15 years, as well as the Mandela family, particularly Graça Machel, and the foundation's staff for allowing him to lead. “With my hand on my heart, I thank Madiba for all he was to me as my guiding force and the one who taught me that everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do. I carry hope in my heart, and I have faith in the future,” said Hatang.