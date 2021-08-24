Senior Gauteng health official shot ’many times’ in her car outside her house, dies in hospital

JOHANNESBURG: A senior finance official in the Gauteng Department of Health has died after being shot outside her house. Babita Deokaran had just returned from dropping her child at school when gunmen ambushed her and peppered her with bullets on Monday morning.

She was taken to hospital where she later died. Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi said she was shocked about Deokran’s death. “The Gauteng Department of Health is at a loss for words at this brutal and tragic passing. Babita Deokaran was an invaluable member of the Gauteng Health team, she rose up the ranks in the public service, in the last three decades, after she joined as an accounting clerk.

“She went on to become chief director: financial accounting at the GDoH and, at times, acted as the chief financial officer,” said Mokgethi. Mokgethi has called on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of Deokaran’s murder. “The department sends a message of condolences to the Deokaran family and colleagues that worked with Babita for their loss,” she added.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Kay Makhubele said the SAPS had launched a manhunt for the killers. Makhubele said Deokaran was in her car when she was shot “many times” at around 8.25am. “It is alleged that the 53-year-old woman (came back) from dropping a child at school when… she was shot several times at the gate in Mondeor.