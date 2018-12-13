File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

PRETORIA - Two senior officers of the elite Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, and an alleged drug dealer were on Thursday arrested for conspiring to bribe an investigating officer in the police unit. "It is alleged that the alleged drug dealer conspired with the two senior officers based in Gauteng, to bribe an investigating officer assigned to a separate criminal matter where vehicles and drugs were seized," Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

"Further investigations revealed that on numerous occasions the two officers allegedly met with the said investigating officer and handed various sums of money to him, to secure the release of the said vehicles. The officers were arrested today after a warrant for their arrest was executed."

The trio, aged 41 between 48, is expected to appear before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday, facing charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

African News Agency (ANA)