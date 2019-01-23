Arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence in the trial of convicted rapist and model agency boss, Dawie de Villiers, have been postponed. Picture Lindi Masinga/ANA

Johannesburg - Arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence in the trial of convicted rapist and Kempton Park model agency boss, Dawie de Villiers, have been postponed to February. On Wednesday, acting Johannesburg High Court Judge Isabel Mlaba granted state prosecutor Arveen Persad's request for a postponement to February 11.

Judge Cassim Moosa, who has presided over the trial, was not available.

De Villiers, the founder of Modelling South Africa (PTY), was found guilty of rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming, fraud, exposure of pornography to children and access to child pornography in February 2017.

The state and the defence submitted their heads of argument to the court at the end of 2018 and will be ready to argue at the next proceedings.

African News Agency (ANA)