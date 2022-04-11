Senzo Meyiwa: Bumpy start to long-awaited trial of five murder accused

Pretoria: The high-stakes trial of five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana ace goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa got off to a shaky start in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday. Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela rolled the matter over to Tuesday, to allow advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, to consult her client.

Mshololo had complained that she had not had enough time to consult her client. Meyiwa’s family are eager hear the details of what led to the Orlando Pirates ace goalkeeper being killed in October 2014. Walking into the High Court in Pretoria, accompanied by advocate Gerrie Nel, the head of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit, Meyiwa’s sister Nomalanga told journalists that the family was relieved.

“I do think it is a relief for the family, that this case is now being heard. We are hoping that when we go inside now, we will know what really transpired. That is what we seek to know. We hope to get the truth when we get inside,” she said. “For us, as a family, it is a relief. We are hoping to know what really happened.” Nel, who is representing the Meyiwa family members, told journalists that the police had the right suspects before court, though more people should have been arrested for the crime.

“From what I have seen and the briefings i have had from the South African Police Service, I am convinced that we have the correct people court but I would have expected more arrests. I would have expected other people to be with them because i have said it all along, I do not believe that this was a robbery that went wrong,” said Nel. “There is something more than that. If that is true, one would have expected other people to be here. Having said that, we have people before court – that’s a strategy of the prosecution service. I hope we can just start.” Nel said he was informed that the police investigations were at an advanced stage and they had an idea of who masterminded the murder of the Orlando Pirates goal minder who was killed almost eight years ago at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.

“ As far as I am concerned, the police have a very good idea of who the mastermind is and I am sure that if the mastermind is not added to the indictment, there will be other indictments in the future,” said Nel. The trial of the five accused was accompanied by heightened speculation on the circumstances around the cold-blooded murder. The five men are Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, 34, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, 30, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, 36, and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, 35, and Ntuli.

The five accused in the murder case of Bafana Bafana ace goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. Photo: Jacques Naude They remain behind bars, either serving sentences for various crimes or awaiting trial. In 2020, Police Minister Bheki Cele said five suspects linked to the death of Meyiwa had been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Following the shooting, police said two suspected robbers entered the house and demanded cellphones and money.