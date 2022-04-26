Senzo Meyiwa: Cop insists murder crime scene was not tampered with at all

Pretoria – Forensics expert in the South African Police Service (SAPS) Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia on Tuesday told the High Court in Pretoria that there was evidence showing that there had been scuffling in the incident where Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was killed on the night of October 26, 2014. On the second day of his testimony, Mosia was cross-examined by Advocate Malesela Daniel Teffo, who represents four of the five men arrested in connection with the murder.

Teffo asked Mosia: “According to you, when you arrived there, did the scene resemble a scene where there had been a struggle? Was it not a clean (scene)? You cannot be told that people were fighting and somebody got shot but the place does not resemble that”. Mosia said the scene evidently showed that there had been a fight in the house. “On the floor one can be able to see points that I have marked. It is unusual to find a hat in the kitchen, and a walking stick. That is totally unusual my lord,” said the policing veteran who was the first member of the specialised forensics unit to arrive at the scene – albeit around four hours after Meyiwa was shot.

The hat collected by police from the crime scene, after it was allegedly left erroneously by the assailants who murdered Meyiwa, is believed to hold critical clues to the cold-blooded murder of the popular footballer. Mosia told the court that he arrived at the crime scene around 20 minutes after midnight on October 27, 2014, but there were several police officers who were already milling around at the Vosloorus house. The soccer star was killed at around 8pm on October 26. Teffo then asked Mosia to explain if the scene had not been tampered with in the four hours before he arrived at the crime scene.

“Can you say in your heart of hearts, that there had been no attempt to tamper with the scene, in the form of cleaning? Teffo asked Mosia. The police officer responded: “Since I found some evidence on the floor, it shows that the scene had never been tapered with. I think people had to concentrate on saving the victim, who is the deceased (before calling police)”. Teffo asked again: “That is what you are saying? You don’t suspect tampering?”

Mosia stuck to his guns: “I do not suspect any tampering. I think the victims on the crimes scene are the ones who delayed in reporting this matter in time due to the fact that they had to take the deceased quickly to the hospital”. Meyiwa was killed while visiting his girlfriend and the mother of his child, singer Kelly Khumalo. In the house that fateful day were Meyiwa, Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then 4-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa.

