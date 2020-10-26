Senzo Meyiwa's mother: I’m afraid of Kelly Khumalo, latest developments are a lie

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Ntombifuthi Meyiwa has revealed that she is afraid of Kelly Khumalo and further slammed reports that the murder weapon used to kill her soccer star son, Senzo Meyiwa, has been found by police. In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, an emotional Meyiwa called on her son's spirit to speak out and reveal who the real shooter was. She added that she was afraid of “that woman”, referring to Khumalo. She said the people who were inside the house at the time were all silent while her family was suffering. Senzo was shot and killed in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on October 26. He was at Khumalo's home at the time of the shooting.

Meyiwa’s relationship with the songstress was a sore point for the family as he had already traditionally tied the knot with Mandisa Mkhize.

On Monday, police revealed that five people had been arrested for the Bafana Bafana and Orland Pirates star's murder. Last week, it was revealed that police had discovered the alleged murder weapon.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Meyiwa said people must stop lying.

"I'm scared of her. The same person who still refuses to tell the truth about what happened to my son. My biggest wish is to see the people who killed Senzo arrested and for the truth to come out completely.

’’What hurts the most is the people who know very well what happened to my son. We know the whole truth, even the killer, but we keep seeing people blatantly lying about what happened to Senzo," she said.

Meyiwa said the investigating team which has been put together by Police Minister Bheki Cele and Afriforum should be left alone to do their job.

"These high-profile people who are blocking the movement of this case must just leave Bheki Cele's team and AfriForum alone so that this matter can finally be put to rest," she said.

Meyiwa said the tears that her family has cried "are nothing compared to the joy this family is about to experience."

She said those responsible will want to dig their own graves and bury themselves once they are exposed.

"There will be nowhere to hide," she said.

She added that she did not believe that the person reports claim was the man who killed her son, was the one who pulled the trigger.

"People must stop playing games with us. Senzo, I'm calling you as your mother, my child... wherever you are, let your spirit speak for itself. You know who shot you, you know their names.

’’Senzo's father (Sam) come together as the Meyiwa clan and resolve this issue. We are tired of being taken for a ride because we have no money," she said.

She claimed there was no one caring for her grandchild.

"They don't even care about Senzo's child, who's being taken care of by other people. It's enough now," she claimed.

According to the police, they have a ’’watertight case’’ against the five.

IOL